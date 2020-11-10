‘Alert Expats: Gulf country announces new entry rules

A gulf country has announced new entry rules for entering the country. The airports in the country had issued new set of guidelines to enter the country.

Airports in Oman has issued the new set of guidelines. The new rules will come to effect from November 11. As per the new guidelines, all passengers coming to to Oman must get a COVID-19 PCR test done 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in Oman.

As per the new rules, passengers who test negative in the PCR test done on arrival at the Muscat International Airport must under go a mandatory quarantine of 7 days. A PCR test must be taken on the 8th day. Children below fifteen years of age are exempted from the quarantine, as are diplomats working at foreign embassies accredited to Oman and diplomats visiting Oman.

All passengers arriving in Oman must download the ‘Tarassud plus app‘. The test results of the PCR test taken on landing will be available within 24 hours and can accessed through the app.