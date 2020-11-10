“Blasphemous comment”; Christian mother and son lynched by mob in Pak

A Christian woman named Yasmin and her son Usman Masih was brutally killed by a Muslim mob led by Muhammad Hassan and others in Pakistan. The gruesome lynching of the Christian mother-son duo reportedly took place in the name of blasphemy. Yasmin was shot dead by Mohammad Hassan. His son, severely injured, died minutes later as he desperately clung to his wife’s hands while his two daughters saw their father dying.

The crowd gathered at the spot watched the specter of violence unleashed against the Christian family, with none of them coming forward to help them. Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s remarks rationalizing Samuel Paty’s killing emboldens fundamentalists The incident which has its roots in blasphemy occurred days after the Pakistani Prime Minister issued a clarion call to the Islamic world to unite against ‘growing Islamophobia’ in the aftermath of the merciless beheading of a French teacher, Samuel Paty. He was killed and decapitated for showing the caricatures of Prophet Muhammad published by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in his classroom.

As such Pakistan has a poor record of safeguarding its minority population and blasphemy is used as an instrument to target the minorities. Christian and Hindu minorities in Pakistan live under a constant threat of being persecuted by the Muslim extremists in the country.