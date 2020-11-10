By-election 2020 Updates: BJP heading to massive victory

The BJP is heading to a massive victory in the bypoll held in 10 states. As per the latest update, BJP is leading in 40 seats. Bypoll were held in 58 assembly seats in 10 states.

The bypoll in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Telangana were held to fill one vacant Assembly seat each. The number of seats that were vacant in Madhya Pradesh are 28, Gujarat 8, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Odisha and Nagaland 2, Manipur 5 and Uttar Pradesh 7.

BJP candidate Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao won Dubbak assembly constituency in Telngana with 1470 votes. Rao defeated TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha.

In Madhya Pradesh, where bypoll is held in 28 assembly seats, BJP is leading in 20 seats. Congress is leading in only 1 seat. In Gujarat, BJP is leading in 7 seats and won 1. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is leading 6 out of 7 seats. While, Samajwadi Party is leading in one seat.

The BJP won two Assembly seats in Manipur – Singhat and Wangoi and is leading in two constituencies – Wangjing Tentha and Saitu while an Independent candidate Y Antas Khan bagged one seat – Lilong.

Latest trend:

Gujarat (8) – BJP 8

UP (7) – BJP 6, SP 1

Manipur (5) – BJP 2

Nagaland (2) – Ind 2

Jharkhand (2) – BJP 1, INC 1

Odisha (2) – BJD 2

Karnataka (2) – BJP 2

Chhattisgarh (1) – INC 1

Haryana (1) – INC 1

Telangana (1) – BJP 1