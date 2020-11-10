“Chicken Fillet”; teen wakes up from coma hearing these words….

Food always has the power to bring people together. Just the very mention of our favourite food gets us excited. A teenage boy in Taiwan woke up from his 62-day coma after he heard his favourite dish ‘Chicken Fillet’ being mentioned to him.

The 18-year-old male named Chiu was in a coma after being injured in a traffic accident while riding his scooter. Doctors report that he had suffered serious damage to his body due to the accident. Doctors worked on stabilising his condition but were unable to stop him from slipping into a coma even deeper.

The situation turned around when Chiu’s older brother came to the hospital to visit him. He jokingly said, “Brother, I am going to eat your favourite chicken fillet.” Hearing his favourite food mentioned, Chiu’s pulse suddenly accelerated. Then, he miraculously became conscious and his vital signs too stabilised. He came to visit the hospital staff later after fullly recovering and even gave them a cake to express his gratitude.