Commodity Market: Gold prices fall sharply by Rs. 1200

In the commodity market the price of gold has fell sharply. The gold price fall may boost jewellery demand in India as the country is going to celebrate Dhanteras and Diwali this week.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has slipped down by Rs.1200 per 8 gram. The sovereign gold is priced at Rs. 37,680 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4710 down by Rs. 150.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures were up nearly 1% to Rs.50,219 per 10 gram. The silver futures climbed 2% to Rs.62116 per kg. On Monday, gold had slumped Rs.2,500 per 10 gram while silver had crashed Rs. 4,600 per kg.

In the international market the price of spot gold has climbed 0.5% to reach at $1,871.81 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver today rose 0.1% to $24.10 per ounce while platinum was up 0.2% at $868.30.