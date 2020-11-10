‘Happy news for expats’: Expats can leave this gulf country without paying fines

A happy new for expats has been announced by a gulf country. Oman has made the announcement.

The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced that the employers and expats are exempted from all fees and fines arising from work permits if they leave the country permanently.

“The Ministry of Labour announces that the expatriate manpower willing to leave will be allowed and the employers and expatriate workforce will be exempted from all fees and fines incurred by them, provided that they leave the Sultanate for a final departure, starting from November 15,2020 until December 31, 2020”, said a statement issued by the ministry.