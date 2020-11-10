Madhya Pradesh Bypoll 2020: BJP heading towards landslide victory

The counting of votes for the 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh has began at 8 am. The election was held on November 3 in the state. A voter turnout of 70.27% was recorded in the bypoll. 355 candidates contested in the bypoll, it includes 12 state ministers too.

The polls were necessitated after 25 MLAs of the erstwhile Congress government switched over to the BJP in March 2020. This has lead to the fall of Congress leader Kamal Nath’s 15-month-old government. Three seats were left vacant after the deaths of sitting legislators.

The results of this bypoll is crucial as it will determine the future of the ruling BJP government in the state. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government need 9 more seats to retain the power in the state. To topple the ruling BJP government, Congress must win all the 28 seats.

#MadhyaPradesh by-polls: BJP leading on 13 seats, Congress on 7 and BSP on one. 28 seats voted in by-polls held in the state which has a 230-member Assembly. pic.twitter.com/YdZS3b82Gd — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

As per latest updates BJP is leading 13 seats. The Congress is leading in 7 seats. BSP is leading in 1 seat.