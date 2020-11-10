Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at record high

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices had settled trading at record high. The domestic benchmark indices had ended trading at record high for second straight session.

BSE Sensex has settled trading at an all-time high of 43,277.65. The Sensex was higher by 680 points or 1.60%. The NSE Nifty settled trading higher by 170 points or 1.36% at 12631.

9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,480 shares ended lower while 1,233 closed higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, HDFC, GAIL India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors.

The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Cipla, HCL Technologies, Divi’s Labs, Nestle India, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Sun Pharma, TCS, Wipro and Hindalco.