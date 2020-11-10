Youtuber Assault Case: High Court announces its verdict on anticipatory bail plea of Bhagyalakshmi and friends

The High Court has announced its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea of dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and her two activists friends – Diya Sana and Sreelakhsmi Arackal- in the YouTuber assault case. The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail for all the three. The court has granted the anticipatory bail in a case registered for assaulting controversial YouTuber Vijay P Nair in Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier, the Additional Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram had rejected the their bail pleas.

Kerala police had registered a case against dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, feminists Diya Sana and Sreelakhsmi Arackal for manhandling a YouTuber Vijay P Nair for posting a video insulting women.

Bhagyalakshmi and friends had arrived at Vijay P Nair’s office in Thiruvananthapuram and poured black oil on him for allegedly uploading abusive videos . Nair had uploaded a video titled ‘Why do feminists in India, especially Kerala, not wear underwear’ and abused number of women, including veteran poet Sugathakumari . In the video, he allegedly made ‘defamatory’ comments about several women including Bhagyalakshmi and activists Trupti Desai, Bindu Ammini and Rehana Fathima.

The Kerala police have registered a case under the IPC sections 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 294(b) ( for singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 506 (for criminal intimidation), 392 (for robbery), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against Bhagyalakshmi, Diya Sana and Sreelakhsmi Arackal .