Zoom shares drop $5 billion after Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine announcement….

Zoom app witnessed a drop in share prices in the wake of Pfizer’s announcement about its coronavirus vaccine candidate. The pharmaceutical giant said on Monday that its Covid-19 vaccine has proven to be 90 per cent effective in building immunity against the virus.

After Pfizer’s announcement on Monday, Zoom shares fell by 15 per cent in pre-market trading. The publication also reported that Zoom shares gained 635 per cent in 2020 to now falling back to what they were worth in September of this year.

This fall in share prices of the video conferencing app can be attributed to concerns that a safe vaccine will lead to the relaxation of lockdowns resulting in more and more office meetings taking place physically rather than virtually. Earlier this year the government of India among others had cautioned its employees that using Zoom for official meetings is “unsafe”.

Pharma giant Pfizer, which is working with German company BioNTech SE to develop a coronavirus vaccine, said its candidate showed positive results in clinical trials. Pfizer is likely to seek US authoritisation later this month for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine.