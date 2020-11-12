Kabul: Around 12 Taliban revolutionists were killed in a special Afghan military operation in Uruzgan Province, the 205th Corps stated.

“12 insurgents were killed and 8 others were injured during the operation in Tarinkot and Gizab districts of central Uruzgan region last night,” the statement says. The Taliban have not yet remarked on the latest allegations. Combating between Afghan forces and the Taliban has been continuing for the past three months in Gizab and Deh Rawood districts in Uruzgan. The Taliban have operated to capture some areas from the Afghan forces.

The most basic facts who had taken out the strikes, and how many Taliban and civilians were killed were impossible to pin down between 322, the rejections, contradicting statements, and exaggerations. With the beginning of peace talks between the Taliban and the government postponed by months, the Afghan war has twisted into a deadlier stage, even as the United States continues to withdraw its forces.