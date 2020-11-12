6 Uttarakhand cities permits only green crackers for 2 hrs on Diwali….

The Uttarakhand government has allowed the sale of only green crackers in cities of Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Haldwani, Rudrapur and Kashipur. The time fixed was from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and Gurpurab during which the crackers can be burst.

Before, the National Green Tribunal imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers till November 30 midnight. It had said that “celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases.” The NGT chairperson also said that the it would apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during 2019 was in “poor” and above categories.

Meanwhile, traders and shopkeepers will face huge losses as crackers worth lakhs of rupees have already been stocked by them. The traders and shopkeepers in Jama Masjid and Sadar Bazar areas, said the stock was meant for a brisk sale on Diwali, Chhath, Gurupurab and the coming marriage season.