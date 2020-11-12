Disney+ 1st Anniversary: See how Disney+ winning the streaming wars?

It was one year ago, Disney+ starts the ‘streaming war’ on November 12, 2019. Of course, we have had multiple major streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu for years, but the difference with this new batch of streamers is that they were seen as the giant of entertainment getting into the streaming game, with Disney preceded by Apple TV+.

Disney+ has dropped new trailers for Black Beauty and Inside Pixar, announced a premier date for Godmothered, and shared their latest platform easier. It may only be 30 seconds long, but the new clip highlights just a sampling of all the amazing, empowering, and feel good stories that are on Disney+. And as a reminder of where it all began, here’s one of the launch trailers from last year that had everyone so hyped for Disney+.

Disney says, “Disney+ is the ultimate streaming destination for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.” We will get another update on Disney+ subscriber numbers next month. The Disney synergy machine could also once again become a significant factor in driving growth next year. Disney+ is one of the cheapest electronic babysitters around, and with even more kids still stuck at home all day, you could make the case that a pandemic economy helps Disney+ as much as it hurts it.