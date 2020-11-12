Driver stops train to let elephants cross tracks…watch video!!!

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated a loco pilot for his alert response after he stopped a train to save the life of three elephants. Piyush Goyal posted a short clip wherein three elephants, including a calf, crossed the rail tracks in West Bengal’s Sivok-Gulma section as the loco pilot brought the train to a halt.

“The alertness and prompt action of loco pilot and crew helped to save lives of three elephants including one baby elephant crossing rail tracks on Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side,” Piyush Goyal said in his tweet.

Watch the video here:

The alertness & prompt action of loco pilot & crew helped to save lives of three elephants ? including one baby elephant crossing rail tracks on Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side. pic.twitter.com/tYTgkydkJb — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 11, 2020

The video has gone viral with over one lakh views and thousands of likes. “It’s great when humans give importance to life of other species as well. We can grow only when there is overall development and respect every other living creature on the planet,” a user said.