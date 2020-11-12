Hilarious incident!!! Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Snow white, and Bugs Bunny were ‘summoned’ to UK court…Read more

Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Sleeping Beauty all appear on the court list, due to a system error. The Disney-filed list of those due to go before a judge and a recorder also seems to include the names of real defendants. But due to an admin error, Mickey, Minnie, Tinker Bell, Donald Duck, and Snow White are set to appear ‘for mention’ when proceedings began.

Officials have blamed a testing error after a string of cartoon and movie characters, including Tinker Bell and Captain Hook, were listed as defendants at a Crown Court. Initial lists issued on behalf of Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court suggested Bugs Bunny, Daphne Duck, Road Runner, Buzz Lightyear, and Sleeping Beauty were due for mention hearings on Thursday. Disney favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck were also listed as being due before a judge from 10 am. HM Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed that the error was due to the characters being inputted to test an upgraded listing system. The service said in a tweet: “Sorry for the error – we’ve been testing a new upgrade to our case management system and the names were created as test cases but should have been deleted before the lists were issued/published.”