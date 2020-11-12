Losing job amid COVID-19 pandemic, Pilot starts noodle stall….

Airlines are asking employees such as pilots and cabin crew to be on indefinite leave without pay, or firing them entirely. However, the Malaysian pilot Azrin Mohamad Zawawi took this as an opportunity to start his own food business.

Azrin said, “I need some income because I was retrenched by my previous company”. Deprived of a regular income, the father of four decided to start a food business, selling Malaysian dishes such as a curry noodle dish made from a family recipe, laksa, and a mixed fruit dish called rojak. His business got a surge after a photograph of Azrin wearing his captain’s uniform with a red apron was posted on social media.

44-year-old Azrin Zawawi now heads to his food stall ‘Kapten Corner’ (Captain Corner) every morning, proudly wearing his white uniform and black hat. The uniform acts as a ‘crowd-puller’ as per his customers, as people are intrigued to see what the outlet is all about. Apart from the unique and interesting business idea, customers claim that the food too is delicious at Azrin’s stall.