PUBG Mobile coming back to India….Read more!!!

The Indian government decided to ban the gaming app on the grounds of it being a cybersecurity threat to the citizens, the gamers who had clocked hours on the game were truly disappointed.

It revealed that they’ve spoken to two sources that state that the popular battle royale game could return to India before the end of this year. The South Korean gaming company is in talks with cloud service providers to store game data of Indian gamers. Initially, this was taken care of by Tencent gaming. However, their license was cut after the ban.

The report also highlights that sources have indicated that PUBG could make an announcement for the game’s relaunch in India as soon as this week as it plans to run a massive marketing campaign in the nation during Diwali. PUBG has also been in talks with several local firms including PayTM and Airtel to see if they’d be interested in publishing the game in the country, as revealed by an industry executive.

A statement said, “Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users’ gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy.”