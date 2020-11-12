“Sachin Pilot Tests COVID Positive” ; Informs All Who Came in Primary Contact With Him to Get Tested

New Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus. The Rajasthan Congress leader tweeted to declare her health update. He also advised all who have come in touch with him to get themselves tested.“I have tested positive for Covid 19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few days, please get yourselves tested. Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon,” he said.

I have tested positive for Covid 19. Anyone who may have come in contact with me over the last few day, please get yourselves tested. Am taking appropriate doctoral advice. Hope to recover soon. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 12, 2020

Pilot is the latest to enter a long list of political leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, late former president Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for the fatal illness.

According to the data declared by the state health department, Rajasthan has noted 2,176 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths, and 1,804 recoveries on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has come to 2,19,327 including 17,352 active cases, 2,032 deaths and 1,99,943 recoveries/ discharges.