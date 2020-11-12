DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsNEWSEntertainmentSpecialMobile Apps

See how people reacts to the end of free storage in Google Photos….

Google announced that it was going to stop providing unlimited free storage services by June 1, 2021. “A remarkable 28 billion new photos and videos are uploaded to Photos every week. To welcome even more of your memories and build Google Photos for the future, we are announcing a change to our storage policy,” Google Photos said.

As per now any new high-resolution photos stored in Google Photos will count against the service’s limit of 15GB of free data. Once a user crosses that limit, they’ll have to pay from Rs 130 per month for a 100 GB data limit.

Google presently offers a total of 15 GB free storage for Gmail, Drive and Photos. Once that is complete you will have to buy a Google One subscription to get more storage.

