See how people reacts to the end of free storage in Google Photos….

Google announced that it was going to stop providing unlimited free storage services by June 1, 2021. “A remarkable 28 billion new photos and videos are uploaded to Photos every week. To welcome even more of your memories and build Google Photos for the future, we are announcing a change to our storage policy,” Google Photos said.

As per now any new high-resolution photos stored in Google Photos will count against the service’s limit of 15GB of free data. Once a user crosses that limit, they’ll have to pay from Rs 130 per month for a 100 GB data limit.

My whole life is in Google Photos and now I do not know how much more storage I need to buy to last…the rest of my life. — ¯_(?)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) November 11, 2020

I’ve become a photo hoarder since having my son and NOW @googlephotos wants to stop offering free unlimited storage. pic.twitter.com/xyKm215dhB — Megan (@megan_vollmer) November 12, 2020

#GooglePhotos to charge for photo/video back up from June 2021 pic.twitter.com/Mfd1FN0VOQ — ??'? ? ????? (@C_O_Y_S) November 12, 2020

Google presently offers a total of 15 GB free storage for Gmail, Drive and Photos. Once that is complete you will have to buy a Google One subscription to get more storage.