“This is not homage it’s disrespect” ; Rapper Cardi B invited the wrath of netizens by posing as Goddess Durga… Read more

Rapper Cardi B recently unveiled the poster of her upcoming Reebok sneaker collection. In the poster, she posed as the Hindu goddess Durga, who is the symbol of strength and courage. She embodied Goddess Durga in a red Georges Hobeika gown to promote her sneaker collection. Cardi was seen in a glamourous avatar with her eight hands stretched around in different positions, her long sleek black hair tailed behind her.

The Instagram post reads:- “If Cardi’s rockin’ it, go buy stock in it. That’s a tip as FN’s November cover star Cardi B makes her first major foray into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 debut of her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with Reebok.” The caption further read, “In a Georges Hobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.” Cardi B shared the magazine cover on her official Instagram handle with the caption, “So excited for my sneaker drop this Friday, November 13th! Hope you guys love it!”

The enraged netizens commended, “So some people are saying Cardi B is paying homage to our Hindu goddess Durga. As a Hindu, I want to say that, Durga maa is never depicted bare-bodied. Secondly, it is prohibited to wear shoes in a temple and this woman is holding a shoe on her hand depicting goddess Durga?” Another user said, “Shoe a fucking shoe do you know who Durga maa is? This is disrespectful!!! Cardi, it’s a No. Never. Not. From us.”