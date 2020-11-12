‘Virginity Certificate’ For Marriage ; France To Impose Hefty Punishment.

French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to restrict the ‘virginity tests’ in the country as part of his movement against “Islamic separatism”. Macron said that in a country like France, there should be no requirement to give a “virginity certificate’ as a requirement for marriage in any community.“In the Republic, one cannot demand certificates of virginity for getting married”, and his government is preparing to launch punishment for the culprits.

Macron’s government has also organized draft legislation for supporting French secular importance that controls such approaches. The order proposes a year in jail and a fine of €15,000 (more than Rs 13 lakh) against any medical professional who gives the so-called “virginity certificate”.The French President promised to fight against radicalization in the country as witnessed in certain French Muslim communities, asserting that a minority of the country’s nearly six million Muslims was in threat of forming a “counter-society”.However, Macron has faced harsh backlash for presenting the legislation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called the ”testing” of a woman’s “virginity” unscientific as it violates human rights, and can have dangerous consequences for those who undergo it.