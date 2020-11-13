A golden statue of Turkmenistan President’s favourite dog unveiled….

The president of Turkmenistan unveiled a 19-foot statue this week , gold-coated sculpture of his favorite breed of dog on a traffic circle in the Central Asian country’s capital city.

The statue, which towers over the streets below from atop a grand pedestal in Ashgabat, honors the Central Asian shepherd dog known locally as Alabai. “Pride and self-confidence are reflected in the massive monument that shows the robust-looking dog with standing alert with its head held high”, the state news agency said.

The pedestal below the canine statue features a wraparound LED screen showing the country’s beloved breed of dog running around in various settings. Berdymukhamedov who is unofficially known as Arkadag or protector has run the former Soviet republic since 2007 and has hailed the Central Asian shepherd dog as Turkmenistan’s national heritage.