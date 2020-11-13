Brazilian artist is painting people’s faces on face masks….Read more…

A brazilian artist Jorge Roriz, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, he is using his art to make masks that don’t attempt to disguise or accentuate but to be as real as possible.

As he speaks wearing his mask, his mouth, like that of a ventriloquist, does not appear to move. “I use this mask in order not to lose my identity,” Roriz said. He paints the person’s lower face on to a white mask, taking time over the details like skin hue and lips.

The masks have become popular within people who don’t want to hide their face during the pandemic but are keen to protect themselves against the virus. “It’s vital that people look after themselves, it’s good that people use masks,” he said. “I’ve had a really positive reaction, people laugh. Something that was meant to be sad became something that brings joy.”