Dhanush is all set to essay the role of superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming biopic

As per the latest reports, director Linguswamy and Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush are now in plans to make a biopic on Rajnikanth. In fact, Linguswamy has been trying to launch a movie for a long time. Now, the director has finally succeeded in coming up with the plan to make the biopic.

From being a conductor to becoming a superstar, Rajnikanth had a spectacular journey that has enough content for a riveting drama. So, we can say that the Rajnikanth biopic is definitely going to be a blockbuster. Linguswamy believes that Dhanush can fit in the role perfectly. As Dhanush also has a massive fan base, we can say he can essay Rajinikanth’s role in the biopic.