“Diwali Wishes From UAE” ; Sheikh Mohammed Shares Diwali Greetings !!!

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday shared his wishes for Diwali, the Festival of Lights. “On behalf of the people of the UAE, I wish everyone celebrating around the world a happy Diwali. May the light of hope always unite us and lead us forward to a better tomorrow.” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his official Twitter page.

The Indian ‘Festival of Lights’ starts with Dhanteras on Friday, November 13. Diwali is a festival of lights, generally enduring five days and celebrated between mid-October and mid-November during the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika. Diwali is one of Hinduism’s most famous festivals, representing the holy “victory of light over darkness, good over bad, and wisdom over ignorance.”