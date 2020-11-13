Helicopter crash in Sinai; 6 peacemakers killed

As per report, 8 international peacekeepers were killed and one American was injured in a helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula yesterday. 6 among the dead were US American soldiers.
The peacekeepers belonged to the Multinational Force and Observers mission, a Rome-based international peacekeeping. It was created in 1979 by Egypt and Israel, when the neighboring nations signed a peace agreement. The incident happened in the southern Sinai Peninsula near Tiran Island, according to an Israeli official. The MFO said it occurred near the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. “The six Americans were National Guardsmen,” the Israeli official said. The others killed in the crash were a Czech and a French team member.
“It was deeply saddened by the loss of five U.S. and two partner nation service members,” said the Defense Department in a statement. US President Joe Biden wrote “deep condolences to the loved ones of the peacekeepers, including 6 American service members, who died on Tiran Island,” in twitter. The peace keeping body said, “there is no information to indicate the crash was anything except an accident.”
