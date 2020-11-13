Helicopter crash in Sinai; 6 peacemakers killed

As per report, 8 international peacekeepers were killed and one American was injured in a helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula yesterday. 6 among the dead were US American soldiers.

The peacekeepers belonged to the Multinational Force and Observers mission, a Rome-based international peacekeeping. It was created in 1979 by Egypt and Israel, when the neighboring nations signed a peace agreement. The incident happened in the southern Sinai Peninsula near ­Tiran Island, according to an Israeli official. The MFO said it occurred near the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. “The six Americans were National Guardsmen,” the Israeli official said. The others killed in the crash were a Czech and a French team member.

“It was deeply saddened by the loss of five U.S. and two partner nation service members,” said the Defense Department in a statement. US President Joe Biden wrote “deep condolences to the loved ones of the peacekeepers, including 6 American service members, who died on Tiran Island,” in twitter. The peace keeping body said, “there is no information to indicate the crash was anything except an accident.”