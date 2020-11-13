Inspired by Harry Potter, broomstick scooters are used by this duo to glide through streets….

Vinícius Sanctus, 39, and Alessandro Russo, 28, could be seen coasting down the city’s main thoroughfares on a pair of broomsticks, each one attached to a single motorized wheel. The contraptions look uncannily like the brooms used by witches and wizards in the Harry Potter universe.

“Actually, I tell my friends that now I only go to the bakery using my broom. But it’s not a joke. I actually do that,” said Russo, whose waistcoat and golden tie would not be out of place at Hogwarts, the school of magic attended by Potter. “I use my broom as a means of transportation nowadays. And it’s so fun.”

The brooms for Muggles are largely limited to personal use, which cost about 4,000 reais ($740) each. Hopefully, they say, people will be able to play a game using the brooms that closely resembles Quidditch, the dominant sport in Rowling’s magical universe. “Our final goal is to sell the brooms to the world and maybe create a new variation of Quidditch,” said Russo. “And it’ll look a lot like the one played in the Harry Potter movies.”