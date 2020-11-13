MS Dhoni to enter poultry business; planning to farm Kadaknath chicken in his Ranchi farmhouse

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from the international cricket team, has been revealed his retirement plans. Captain Kool is now going to do the work of Karkanath chicken. Dhoni will be farming the Kadaknath chicken in his Ranchi farmhouse. Mahi has contacted the Kadaknath farmer of Jhabua and ordered 2 thousand chicks. The owner of a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh claims that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has ordered 2000 chickens of the Karkanath species. He said, “Dhoni contacted a friend who is from Ranchi Veterinary College after finding out. He has a demand for 2000 chicks which has to be sent by December 15.”

Karkanath’s dark-colored meat has significantly lower fat and cholesterol than chicken of other species, while the protein content in it is relatively high. Kadaknath chicken also has medicinal properties with different tastes. This is a rooster that has 1.94 percent fat while other chickens have 25 percent. If the cholesterol level is 59mg in it, then in other chickens, this quantity is 218mg. Its skin and wings are dark in color from flesh to flesh. The live birds of the Kadaknath species, its eggs, and its meat are sold at expensive rates compared to other poultry species.