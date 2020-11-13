Shocking revelation!!! Maryam Nawaz Sharif claims that “Cameras were installed even in my bathroom”

The daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif claimed that the Imran Khan government had installed CCTV cameras in her jail cell and even in the bathroom after her arrest in 2019. The Pakistani leader said that she faced some severe inconveniences when was incarcerated after being arrested in the Chaudhary Sugar Mills case last year and was lodged in jail.

“I have gone to jail twice and if I speak about how I, a woman, was treated in jail, they will not have the audacity to show their faces,” she said while referring to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government. Maryam Nawaz Sharif further said that if authorities can break into a room and arrest her in front of her father Nawaz Sharif and launch personal attacks on her, then no woman is safe in Pakistan. “A woman, whether she is in Pakistan or anywhere else, is not weak,” she added. Maryam Nawaz Sharif was arrested in 2019 over charges of money laundering