Ceasefire violation in J&K; India to summon Pakistani diplomat

Pakistan on Friday indulged in heavy cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in which five security forces personnel and six civilians lost their lives but Indian troops retaliated strongly, killing eight Pakistani soldiers and injuring 12 others besides causing extensive damage to its infrastructure. For violating the ceasefire agreement, India will summon a Pakistani diplomat. The Joint Secy PAI in the Ministry of External Affairs will lodge a protest with the diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission.

The Army said in a statement that “Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri, and Naugam”, and used “mortars and other weapons”. “Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas,” it said. The Indian Army also released videos showing Pakistan Army positions being hit on Friday.