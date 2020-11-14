COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rose to 6000 range today…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6357 people in Kerala today. Ernakulam 860, Thrissur 759, Kozhikode 710, Malappuram 673, Alappuzha 542, Kollam 530, Thiruvananthapuram 468, Palakkad 467, Kottayam 425, Kannur 363, Wayanad 171, Pathanamthitta 143, Kasaragod 139 and Idukki 107 were diagnosed today.

61,553 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.33%. A total of 54,26,841 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine samples, Airport Surveillance, Pooled Sentinel, CBNAT, Trunat, CLIA and Antigen Assay. 26 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19.