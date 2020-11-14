Diwali 2020: Prime Minister to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate this years Diwali with Indian soldiers working in the International border. Prime Minister has reached at Longewala post at Rajasthan border on Saturday for this. BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane will accompany the Prime Minister during this Diwali celebration.

“This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders”, earlier Prime Minister has tweeted.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy”, Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating the Diwali with soldiers since 2014, the year he first became the Prime minister of India. In 2019, PM Modi celebrate Diwali with Army troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. In 2018, he was at the border positions of Uttarakhand. He visited Gurez sector of north Kashmir in 2017 and spent his Diwali with soldiers deployed there.