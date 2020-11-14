Gulf country to stop renewal of residency, work permits for expats aged 60

A gulf country has announced that the residency and work permits of expats aged 60 will not be renewed. Kuwait has announced this. As per the new decision by the Kuwait government the work and residency permits for expatriates who reach the age of 60 will not be renewed. This will come to effect from January 1.

The Public Authority of Manpower is working on a mechanism for those covered by the ban based on the expiry dates of their residency permits. A deadline for those covered by the ban to leave Kuwait is set by the General Department of Residency Affairs. The deadline is from one to three months.

“The departure decision takes effect as of the start of the New Year. The Manpower Authority will not renew the work permit and consequently the work contract will end automatically,” said a top official .