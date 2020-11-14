Nehru Zoological Park’s celebrity inmate “Suzi” dies

HYDERABAD: Suzi, a Chimpanzee and the most celebrated inmate of Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad died after suffering a heart attack. She was 35. The Hyderabad zoo staff was left saddened by Suzi’s departure. The zoo said in a press release, “With its loving behavior and antics, Suzi was very dear to the staff and visitors alike. It has left the Nehru Zoo family with a huge void but wonderful memories to cherish.”

Suzi was sent to the Hyderabad zoo in 2011 by Central Zoo Authority. Before that, she was the pet of Sahara group Chairman, Subrata Roy. Suzi shot to international fame and achieved celebrity status for her habits, which included brushing teeth with toothpaste, having coffee, and consuming water out of a bottle. Every year the zoo used to celebrate her birthday by cutting the cake and having a get-together with zoo visitors and zoo staff. She had recently celebrated her birthday on July 15 during the lockdown with a cake made of fruits and a fruit garland.