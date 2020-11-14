Religious places and temples will reopen in the state from Monday

The Maharashtra government allowed the religious places in the state to reopen from November 16. Issuing an order, the state government made the wearing of masks mandatory for all visitors. The state government said devotees must follow the covid guidelines while visiting temples. “All religious places in the state to re-open for devotees from Monday, 16th November. Wearing the mask will be compulsory, all COVID norms will have to be followed,” the Maharashtra government order stated.

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that he held out on reopening religious places because of the risk to senior citizens who visit them. The state government said although the SOPs would be released later, the wearing of face masks while visiting places of worship in the state would be compulsory. He warned people that those found without face masks would be fined.