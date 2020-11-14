Saudi Arabia intercepted ‘explosives-laden drone’ launched by Houthi rebels

The Saudi Arabia had destroyed a explosive laden drone launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia. The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted a drone loaded with explosives that Houthi militia launched from Yemen early Saturday.

“The Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia launched it in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilian objects and civilians in the southern region,” Brigadier Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman of the Coalition Forces.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been suing drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.