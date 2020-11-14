Tejas won a record by singing non-stop….Read more!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Tejas Sangeeth, a second class student, has entered the India Book of Records by singing ten songs arranged in different tunes without stopping. Tejas, the youngest son of Coast Accountant TP Sangeeth and Dhanya, made the rare achievement.

This achievement in the category of different skills is to sing ten songs non-stop in 33 minutes. After evaluating the performance, the Book of Records sent the recognition, including the medal and certificate, to Vattapara ‘Shivaliki’.

Had it not been for Covid, the inauguration would have taken place at a grand ceremony in Faridabad. Tejas Sangeeth is a student of Lourdesmount School, Vattapara.