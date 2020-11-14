The Tent City in Rann of Kutch reopens during COVID-19….

The Tent City has reopened again for visitors today, just in time for Diwali. An official said, “In view of COVID-19, we have made proper arrangements to ensure social distancing and regular sanitization of the premises”. The rising sun casting pale golden hues and the setting one making fiery shades of reds and oranges is an everyday view at Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch.

The Tent City will remain open for visitors till February 28. More than 350 tents, both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned, have been set up at Dhordo village, in Gujarat’s Bhuj district. The organisers have taken a number of measures to keep coronavirus infections at bay.

New cleaning and disinfection procedures, with a higher focus on common spaces such as vehicles, reception area, dining hall, ‘haat’ area, adventure sports zone, among others have been taken care of. COVID-19 protocol training for staff will have to wear face masks and protective gear.

Kutch is a popular tourist destination and every year travellers from over 20 countries visit this stunning location.

A camel safari on the White Desert is a must when you are in the Great Rann.