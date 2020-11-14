UAE makes important announcement

UAE has made an important announcement. The announcement was made jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship (ICA) and National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

The UAE has decided to open its land borders. The land borders of UAE with Oman will be opened from November 16. As per the new decision, Omani citizens will be allowed to enter UAE without prior approval from local authorities.

Those entering UAE will need to present a negative PCR test from an accredited laboratory, and will also be required to conduct a COVID-19 test at the ports upon arrival. Another PCR test will be required if they stay for more than four consecutive days in the UAE.