World’s largest fur auction house to shut down permanently after mink culling…

Kopenhagen Fur, the world’s largest auction house for furs, is closing down as Denmark’s government ordered a mass cull of the country’s mink in an effort to fight a coronavirus mutation.

The development marks the end of an era in Denmark, which was the world’s biggest producer of fur until last week. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stunned the industry on Nov. 4 when she told Danish mink farmers to start culling their herds.

She said scientists had discovered a rare mutation of the coronavirus which had the potential to derail vaccine efforts. Mink farmers, who were offered financial incentives to start as soon as possible, embarked on a mass cull that, in some cases, was so rushed that errors were made.

Denmark’s main animal rights group, has reported the Danish state to the police amid accusations of cruelty. Meanwhile, thousands of mink carcasses were strewn across a main Danish motorway, as per reports.