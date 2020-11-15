‘2021 is going to be worse than 2020’: Warns UN agency

A UN agency has warned that the coming year may be worse than 2020. World Food Program, an agency under the United Nations has said this. David Beasley, the President of World Food Program has said this during an interview. The Noble Peace Prize was given to World Food Program this year considering the service of the agency.

“ A message to the world that it’s getting worse out there … (and) that our hardest work is yet to come. We are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021″, said David Beasley .

Beasley has earlier in April has warned the UN that the world is also “on the brink of a hunger pandemic” that could lead to “multiple famines of biblical proportions” within a few months if immediate action wasn’t taken. He said that as the Covid-19 pandemic is again surging in the world, it would certainly affect the low developed countries.

“We were able to avert it in 2020 … because the world leaders responded with money, stimulus packages, deferral of debt….. There’s about three dozen countries that could possibly enter the famine conditions if we don’t have the money we need,” he said.

According to a joint analysis by WFP and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization , 20 countries “are likely to face potential spikes in high acute food insecurity” in the next three to six months, “and require urgent attention.”