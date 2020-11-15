“Ancient Haul” Of More Than 100 Coffins Buried For Over ‘2,500 Years’ Excavated !!!

Recently archaeologists excavated as many as 13 coffins from a burial location in Egypt that was supposed to have been sealed for 2,500 years.

As per reports, the large burial complex was concealed in-depth of the desert necropolis, Saqqara. The site is 30 kilometers south of Cairo. The discovery was praised by many experts as the coffins, that are supposed to be over 2,500 years old, are well maintained. About a few weeks later, the archaeologists unsealed one of the 2,500-year-old coffins in front of a live audience in Egypt. The mummy was encased in an ornate burial cloth, which had been garnished to resemble the deceased priest’s face.

According to a press release by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, three burial wells at different depths between 10 and 12 meters, with 13 coffins, were found in Saqqara. Then another 14 coffins were revealed until the total number of coffins went 59. Currently, another ancient haul of more than 100 coffins and around 40 glided statues have been exhumed for the first time in 2,500 years in Egypt. Egyptian antiquities officials reported the discovery on 14 November. The officials counted that many of the coffins had mummies inside them.

The massive haul was discovered in a vast necropolis south of Cairo. Recently, they were opened for the first time since they were buried nearly 2.500 years ago. The officials said the coffins belonged to top administrators of the Late Period of the Ptolemaic period of old Egypt. The finding was made as deep as 40 feet below the exterior in three burial stakes. The coffins and other recovered artifacts are now being exhibited at a temporary exhibition in Saqqara. Like last month, an archeologist opened one of the coffins to reveal a well-preserved mummy.

“Saqqara has yet to reveal all of its contents. It is a treasure. Excavations are still underway. Whenever we empty a burial shaft of sarcophagi, we find an entrance to another,” Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany said at the event.