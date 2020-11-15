Ban flout, people burst firecrackers; Diwali 2020

In India, as the COVID-19 cases keep increasing day by day, air pollution became an issue of concerns for the states. Thus, to prevent the air pollution in Diwali, several states including Rajasthan and Delhi banned firecrackers.

While some states imposed a total ban, others imposed a ban only on “imported” firecrackers. The decision was taken in an aim to protect vulnerable people from the increase of air pollution amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In some places, only green crackers were allowed. But people were seen bursting firecrackers in various parts of the national capital despite a ban imposed on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers.

UP government banned firecrackers in 13 cities till November 30 due to air pollution. The cities include Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Morabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat and Bulandshahr.