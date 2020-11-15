Congress leader calls Virat Kohli as Anuskha’s dog on defending Kohli’s “cracker-free” Diwali remark.

Congress spokesperson Udit Raj referred to Team India skipper Virat Kohli as his wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘dog’ as he jumped into the firecrackers row set off by the cricketer’s video message on Diwali to the people of India. Virat Kohli received backlash from some quarters online for urging people to not burst firecrackers on the occasion of the ‘Festival of Joy’, with some questioning the Indian captain for his collection of luxury cars which they observe also contribute to pollution.

विराट कोहली के सुझाव का स्वागत लेकिन कुछ दुष्टों ने ट्वीटर पर भद्दी गालियाँ देना शुरू कर दी।हैरान हूँ कि सरकार ये सब देख रही जैसे कि मौन सहमति हो। इनके ख़िलाफ़ कार्यवाही अभी तक नही हुई।ये इंसान नही हो सकते।कुत्ते को भी बुरा कह रहे हैं ।कुत्ता से ज़्यादा वफ़ादार कोई नही। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 15, 2020

Udit Raj in a tweet in Hindi said, “Anushka does not have to take care of her dog, Virat Kohli. No one is more faithful than a dog. Kohli had taught you looters, scoundrels, and fools that humanity is at risk due to air pollution. You will have to get your DNA checked whether you are a native from here or not”? Kohli’s message angered netizens on social media with people sharing old videos of the cricketer where he was seen bursting crackers with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates in Dubai earlier this month on his birthday.