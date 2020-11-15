Covid-19 Updates: 14.7 million Covid-19 tests done in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1,174 new coronavirus cases along with 678 recoveries were reported in UAE. No new deaths were reported.

Thus the total confirmed cases in UAE has climbed to 149,135 . The total recoveries mounted to 142,561. The death toll is firm at 528 . At present there are 6046 active cases in UAE. This is around 4.1% of the total confirmed cases.

The recovery rate has reached at 95.6%. The fatality rate has declined to 0.4%. 125,915 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country. Thus the total tests done has reached at 14.7 million.