‘Every dog has a day’: Know more about ‘Kukur Tihar’, the festival of dogs: See pictures

‘Every dog has a day’, it is not just a proverb. There is a day for dogs. And it is ‘ Kukur Tihar’. ‘Kukur Tihar’ is a day to worship dogs.

The festival is unique to Nepal. The festival is part of their five-day celebrations during Diwali. The five-day festival of lights and animals, ‘Yama Panchak’ or ‘Tihar’, began on Friday with day one dedicated to the crow.

The second day of the festival is traditionally known as the “Day of Dogs” or “Kukur Tihar”, which was celebrated on Saturday.

As per Nepalese mythology, dogs are believed to be messengers of Yamraj or the god of death. The festival is an attempt to appease the god. The main idea behind the festival is also to celebrate the bond between humans and their doggos. In fact, it is considered a sin to misbehave with dogs during Tihar.

On Kukur Tihar day, dogs are adorned with flowers, and vermillion tika and offered food as part of the . The dogs are worshipped early in the morning for their devotion and sincerity towards their owners.

Kukur Tihar is one my favorite days! The US Mission family and I celebrate our beloved dogs. My Lola adored her annual treats! ? pic.twitter.com/tJJuEViCq8 — Ambassador Randy Berry (@USAmbNepal) November 14, 2020