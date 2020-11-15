Firefighters rescued a baby kangaroo locked inside a postbox by a cruel attacker

A poor baby kangaroo had to be rescued from a post box by firefighters after it was found stuffed in a post box. Rescuers were left shocked when they got to know that a tiny joey was stuck inside a post box. It is believed that someone had stuffed the poor little animal inside and left the poor one to die. The little one has been transferred to wildlife carers to make sure that the animal is fine and has not received any other injuries.

“Our Pimpama Fire and Rescue Service crew was called to an Australia post box at Woongoolba on the Gold Coast after a baby kangaroo had been put inside. A quick response from our crew, as well as Australia Post with the post box keys, meant the joey was out in no time. Pleased to report that our furry friend is in the hands of wildlife carers,” Queensland Fire and Emergency Services wrote on Facebook. This is not the first time such an incident had been reported to the authorities. Earlier this year, a number of kangaroo abuse incidents have been reported to the authorities. An incident that happened earlier this month included a poor animal being shot with an arrow. Animal carers in the state of Queensland noticed several incidents, where people tried to hit the creatures for sport.