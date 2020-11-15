Gulf country decided not to renew residency and work permits of expats

A gulf country has decided not to renew the work and residency permits of expats aged 60 and above. The new decision will come to effect from January 1,2021.

Kuwait has announced this. The decision was taken to correct the demographic imbalance in the country.

The Public Authority of Manpower is working on a mechanism for those covered by the ban based on the expiry dates of their residency permits. A deadline for those covered by the ban to leave Kuwait is set by the General Department of Residency Affairs. The deadline is from one to three months.