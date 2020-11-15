“Kerala police station will become child-friendly.” Read more!!!

The DGP inaugurated child-friendly centers at Chadayamangalam, Pathanapuram, Anchal in Kollam district, Infopark Police Station, Cyber Police Station, Women’s Police Station in Ernakulam Ottapalam, Malampuzha in Palakkad district, Nilambur, Tnur, Changaramkulam in Malappuram and Panur in Kannur district.

Yesterday, Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behera virtually inaugurated child-friendly centers at 15 police stations in the state in order to create a friendly atmosphere where children can present their problems without fear. It was in 2006, the concept of child-friendly police stations was launched. The aim of the concept is to make those children happy who accompany people coming to police stations for various purposes. Such centers will always help children and others to understand the workings of police stations and the work of police officials and to avoid the gap between police, children and the community.

As per report, 85 police stations in the state have such children-friendly centers at present. The state police chief said, “The system will be implemented in 12 more police stations within three months. The Kerala Police aims to launch child-friendly centers in all police stations.”