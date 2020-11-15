Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away. The veteran Bengali actor was aged 85.

Soumitra Chatterjee was hospitalised on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Chatterjee tested negative on October 14 but his neurological system was affected by Covid encephalopathy.

Chatterjee is one of the most celebrated actors in West Bengal. He has received several awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s Legion of Honor. He is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner auteur Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series. He did 14 films with Ray.

Born in Kolkata in 1935, Soumitra made his debut in 1959 with Satyajit Ray’s ‘Apur Sansar’. He featured as Feluda/Pradosh Chandra Mitter, the famous private investigator from Calcutta in Ray’s Feluda series of books, in two films – Sonar Kella (1974) and Joi Baba Felunath (1979).

In 2012, he was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Before that in 2004, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour.